COAST TO COAST TOUR FEATURING BIG TO THE FUTURE BAND

01-COAST-TO-COAST-TOUR-FEATURING-BIG-TO-THE-FUTURE-BANDDate: 23 March 2017, Thursday, 7-10 pm

Venue: Coast Beach Club & Bistro, Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya

Activities:

Catch the 9-piece jazz-swing-contemporary pop, rock and show band, Big To The Future, in Pattaya at Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort. BBQ Seafood Buffet at 1,500 baht ++.

Coast to Coast Tour featuring Big To The Future also includes Hua Hin on March 24, Phuket on March 31 and Samui on April 3.

For more information:

Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya Tel: 038 714 981

Email: [email protected]

www.centarahotelsresorts.com/centaragrand/cmbr/

Coast Beach Club & Bistro Email: [email protected]

www.coast-beach-club.com

