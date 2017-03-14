COAST TO COAST TOUR FEATURING BIG TO THE FUTURE BAND

Date: 23 March 2017, Thursday, 7-10 pm
Venue: Coast Beach Club & Bistro, Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya
Activities:
Catch the 9-piece jazz-swing-contemporary pop, rock and show band, Big To The Future, in Pattaya at Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort. BBQ Seafood Buffet at 1,500 baht ++.
Coast to Coast Tour featuring Big To The Future also includes Hua Hin on March 24, Phuket on March 31 and Samui on April 3.
For more information:
Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya Tel: 038 714 981
Email: [email protected]
www.centarahotelsresorts.com/centaragrand/cmbr/
Coast Beach Club & Bistro Email: [email protected]