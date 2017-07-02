Date: 6 August 2017, Sunday, 8 am – 6 pm
Venue: Eastin Grand Hotel Sathorn Bangkok
Activities:
Eastin Grand Hotel Sathorn Bangkok invites all health-loving people and fitness fanatics to participate in the Fit and Fun Charity Event where you’ll be put through your paces by the capital’s leading yoga teachers and fitness instructors as well as experiencing a Fit and Fun Health Sharing Class with renowned fitness influencers including Meji Anorma Sarunsikarin, Coach Peng Sathik Thanatuk, author of the “Roo Ngi Pom Pai Nan Laew” (If We Know We Will Get Slim) pocketbook, and Coach Sumet Kanching, an expert in science programmes in anti-aging and regenerative medicine. All proceeds from this event will be donated to the Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Abuse Center (ATCC) in Chonburi Province.
For only 699 baht you can join as many classes as you wish and receive a free T-shirt plus many giveaways. In addition to the many classes on offer you can join the Fit Challenge to test how fit or strong you are with the chance to win many exclusive prizes from the sponsors and also take a stroll around a number of unique market stalls in front of the venue where you can purchase a variety of goods including healthy foods and products. This event is definitely one for the diary and is the perfect opportunity to have an enjoyable day out which is both full of fun and fitness at the same time!
For more information:
Eastin Grand Hotel Sathorn Bangkok Tel 02 210 8100 ext 7302
Email: [email protected] or [email protected]