Date: 15 July, Saturday, 7-11 pm
Venue: The Beach Club Bar, Pullman Pattaya Hotel G
Activities:
The iconic beach party is all set to arrive. Get ready and be prepared to glow with G Session Neon Nation x Absolut at Pullman Pattaya Hotel G!
July 15, meet at The Beach Club Bar for a cutting-edge G Session: Neon Nation with an exclusive fire show. Set the mood for a glow-on full moon party with DJ 49, DJ Hammer and DJ B Angel, and amp up the mood with MC Korner. Also, put your smartphone to good use with the social media game on the night and get a chance to win a complimentary night stay at Pullman Pattaya Hotel G and more!
Book the VIP Cabana on the beach to enjoy sheer exclusivity. At 4,500 baht net, the Neon Cabana includes one bottle of spirit, six mixers, an ice bucket and party props for five persons.
Mark your calendar. The party is on Saturday, July 15, 2017, with free entry, from 7 to 11 pm. Join in your brightest party gear and just be yourself! Free body paint is available.
Limited tables and Neon Cabanas!
For more information:
Pullman Pattaya Hotel G Tel: 038 411 940-8
Email: [email protected]