GUNS N’ ROSES NOT IN THIS LIFETIME TOUR

Date: 28 February 2017, Tuesday, 8 pm
Venue: SCG Stadium, Muang Thong Thani
Activities:
Guns N’ Roses will close out the Southeast Asian leg of the Not in This Lifetime Tour in Thailand.
The biggest, baddest and meanest concert will rock Bangkok come February 2017.
A long awaited reunion of luminaries, frontman, Axl Rose, leads the posse of fellow legends with Slash and Duff McKagan back in the fold, ready to wail on lead guitar and bass, much to the delight of Guns N’ Roses fans. The classic trio is joined by Richard Fortus on rhythm guitar, Frank Ferrer on drums, Dizzy Reed on keyboards, and the newest member Melissa Reese who adds a new dimension to the band’s sound.
For more information:
Thai Ticket Major Tel: 02 262 3456