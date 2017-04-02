HOLIDAY INN PATTAYA FARMERS’ MARKET

Date: 8 April 2017, Saturday, 9 am – 2 pm
Venue: Havana Bar and Terrazzo, Holiday Inn Pattaya
Activities:
Holiday Inn Pattaya announced the first Farmers’ Market at Havana Bar and Terrazzo. The market will feature an abundance of fresh produce including organic products for people who love to live healthy. Enjoy testing, buying and sharing wholesome food products and have some fun with your family and friends. Free entrance.
For more information:
Holiday Inn Pattaya Tel: 038 725 555
Email: [email protected]