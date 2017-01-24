MAYA MUSIC FESTIVAL 2017

Date: 17-18 February 2017, Friday-Saturday, 3 pm – 2 am
Venue: Krating Lai junction, Pattaya
Activities:
MAYA Music Festival returns to Pattaya this 2017. The 2017 edition will feature Tiesto, KSHMR, Showtek, Blasterjaxx, Timmy Trumpet, Far East Movement, Julian Jordan, Zedd and more.
MAYA Music Festival’s goal is to preserve the stunning ancient Thai Art, show it to the world and combine it with the modern day music to create a mega festival for the world to join.
Tickets are available at www.mayamusicfestival.com and 7-Eleven outlets.
For more information:
MAYA Call Center Tel: 085 225 9225
Email: [email protected]