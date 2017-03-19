PATTAYA PLAYERS PRESENTS CHEATING CHEATERS

Date: 24-26 March 2017, Friday-Saturday, 7 pm & Sunday, 2 pm
Venue: Eastern Grand Palace, Soi Khao Talo, Pattaya
Activities:
Two phony nuns, one crooked cop, a pair of young lovers (whom you shouldn’t trust as far as you could throw them), and one adorable puppy dog! These are the outrageous, unforgivable, incorrigible (but, surprisingly lovable) rascals who populate the world of John Patrick’s hilarious comedy, Cheating Cheaters, making its Thailand premiere.
Tickets for Friday or Saturday night, 24 or 25 March 2017 at 7 pm, are priced at 800 baht, including a pre-performance newly enhanced buffet dinner beginning at 5:30 pm at White Horse Pub.
Introducing the Sunday matinee, 26 March at 2 pm, special pricing is set at 400 baht for adults and 200 baht for students (no meal included).
Reserve now for a seat and a good meal.
For more information:
Pattaya Players Tel: 085 913 1827 (Gary)
Email: [email protected]