PILC EVENTS

PILC (Pattaya International Ladies Club) organises a wide range of events regularly. For details, check the calendar below.
New Comers Coffee Morning
Date: 31 July 2017, Monday, 11 am – 12 pm
Venue: Casa Pascal Restaurant
August Lunch
Date: 1 August 2017, Tuesday, 11 am – 1 pm
Venue: Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya
August Coffee Morning
Date: 22 August 2017, Tuesday, 10 am – 12 pm
Venue: The Coffee Club, Royal Garden Plaza
Quiz Night
Date: 30 September 2017, Saturday, 7 pm
Venue: Wokshop, 4th Floor, Executive Tower, Holiday Inn Pattaya
Activities: Fee of 750 baht includes buffet dinner (drinks will be available for purchase). Team of six at a table, hurry and book your team tables! Plenty of fun to be had and prizes to be won! RSVP: [email protected]
For more information:
Email: [email protected] or [email protected]
www.pilc-pattaya.com