Date: 25 May 2017, Thursday
Venue: Impact Exhibition Halls 3-4, Muang Thong Thani, Nonthaburi
Activities:
Get ready to bust a move – Singha Music presents Pitbull live in Bangkok.
Pitbull Climate Change Tour Live in Bangkok 2017 will see the king of dance back in Bangkok with wall-to-wall hits including “Rain Over Me”, “I Know You Want Me”, “On The Floor”, “Don’t Stop The Party”, “Feel This Moment” and “Timber”.
Tickets start at 2,500 baht at all Thai Ticket Major outlets or at www.thaiticketmajor.com.
For more information:
Thai Ticket Major Tel: 02 262 3838
www.thaiticketmajor.com
BEC-Tero Entertainment Tel: 02 262 3800
www.bectero.com