ROAD TO GOLDEN AXE MUSIC FESTIVAL NELLY LIVE IN BANGKOK

Date: 17 May 2017, Wednesday
Venue: Muang Thai GMM Live House, Central World
Activities:
Stay tune for the first live performance in Thailand by Nelly, the all-time favorite Grammy Awards winner! The biggest star of Y2K is coming to Thailand along with his top chart songs such as “Just a dream”, “Gone”, “Body on me”, “Ride with me” and also the all-time favorite “Dilemma”. This event is probably one of the events that the true hip-hop and R&B fans couldn’t miss!
For more information:
Thai Ticket Major Tel: 02 262 3456
www.thaiticketmajor.com