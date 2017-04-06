Date: 16 April 2017, Sunday, 2-5 pm
Venue: Panorama – Dramatic Atmosphere, Royal Cliff Beach Hotel
Activities:
Come and join Royal Cliff ’s Funtasea Easter Wonderland to celebrate an unforgettable Easter with the entire family.
With fun and unique games, exciting lucky draw and special treats lined up for the whole family; don’t miss this memorable afternoon of nonstop family fun! Every game has a winner and every winner gets a prize. Each one also gets a chance to feed live bunnies, decorate colorful Easter eggs and delightful bunny cookies or take part in an exciting Easter egg hunt.
The party is from 2-5 pm. Admission fee is only 500 baht for all hotel guests and 550 baht for all outside guests. Other delightful perks include enjoyable arts and crafts, an Easter snack buffet, mini talent show, fun face-painting, and lots of special prizes.
Get ready for a truly eggciting Easter Sunday! Reserve a table now!
For more information:
Royal Cliff Hotels Group Funtasea – Kids World (Ms Monica)
Tel: 038 250 421 ext 2064
Email: [email protected]