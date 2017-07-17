SIAM PARAGON WATCH EXPO 2017

Date: 24 July – 15 August 2017
Venue: Siam Paragon (Hall of Flame, Hall of Mirrors, Crystal Court, Watch Boutique and Watch Galleria, Paragon Department Store, M floor; Fashion Hall, around Void pathway and Star Dome, 1st Floor)
Activities:
The greatest horological phenomenon showcases over 180 world-class brands with exclusive privileges of the year.
Siam Paragon Watch Expo is held for 11 consecutive years. It is the most popular and biggest watch exhibition in Thailand and Asia for watch lovers, collectors, amateur and professional investor, as well as retailers. The expo gathers together many highlighted timepieces from world’s leading brands in masterpiece, luxury and trend group directly from Baselworld and SIHH in Switzerland, the most influential country in timepiece industry. This timepiece phenomenon will provide watch fans an opportunity to experience and exchange their adorability and knowledge of science and art of horological world and to understand brand journey and heritage.
For more information:
Siam Paragon Tel: 02 610 8000