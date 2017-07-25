SPARTAN RACE THAILAND

Date: 9 September 2017, Saturday
Venue: Siam Country Club Pattaya
Activities:
The world’s largest obstacle race–Spartan Race–arrives in Thailand for the first time. Organized by Exceed Sports and Entertainment, the event is an ultimate test of strength and endurance and provides the people of all fitness levels with the opportunity to challenge them and go beyond their limits. Two race formats in Thailand for the first edition are the Spartan Sprint and the Spartan Kids race. Finishers will receive medals and T-shirts. Tickets for Spartan Sprint start from 1,650 baht while tickets for Spartan Kids start from 500 baht. Register now at www.spartanrace.co.th/en/race/detail/1136/overview.
For more information:
www.spartanrace.co.th
www.facebook.com/spartanracethailand