Date: 25 March 2017, Saturday, 6:30-9 pm
Venue: Havana Bar, Holiday Inn Pattaya
Activities:
Havana Bar, Holiday Inn Pattaya in partnership with Independent Wine and Spirit (Thailand) Co., Ltd. introduces presents Taste of Australia Wine Tasting.
Experience a memorable night with six different tastes of wine from De Bortoli, Australia, matched with international cheeses and canapés created to complement the wines. Priced at only 990 baht net per person.
Enjoy live entertainment from Jowel and The Blues Machine from 8:30 pm onwards.
For more information:
Holiday Inn Pattaya Tel: 038 725 555
Email: [email protected]