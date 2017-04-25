TOP OF THE GULF REGATTA 2017

Date: 4-8 May 2017, Thursday-Monday
Venue: Ocean Marina Yacht Club, Na Jomtien Beach, Pattaya Km157
Activities:
A festival of fun on and off the water, the 13th edition of Top of the Gulf Regatta Presented by Ocean Marina will welcome a diverse range of boats: Optimists competing in the Thailand Optimist National Championships, dinghies, one-design Platus racing in the Platu Coronation Cup, multihulls, and keelboats made up of strong cruising and IRC fleets including the TP52’s.
For more information:
Email: [email protected]
www.topofthegulfregatta.com