WAN LAI BANGSAEN SAND CASTLE FESTIVAL

Date: 16-17 April 2017, Sunday-Monday
Venue: Bangsaen Beach, Chonburi
Activities:
Sand pagoda ceremony on Lai day, Bangsaen, is an annual convention of the people of Saensuk. This is an ancient tradition that used to be called “Tamboon Wan Lai”, which is to describe the ceremony where members of many different villages come together for Songkran, the Thai New Year celebration. However, these days many customs are slowly disappearing, therefore Saensuk Municipality decided to support and perpetuate their local convention so that people from the next generation can learn about these traditions.
Activities include sand pagoda competition, making merits, paying respect to Buddha, splashing water to each other, competing on traditional sports such as sea boxing, tug of war, sticky rice eating, sepak takraw, oyster stripping and so on.
For more information:
Saensuk Municipal Office Tel: 038 193 500-2
www.saensukcity.go.th/en/wan-lai-bangsaen-festival.html