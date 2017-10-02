9th Fitz Club tennis tournament a massive success

FITZ Club – Racquets, Health and Fitness, ran by the Royal Cliff Hotels Group, successfully held its 9th Fitz Club Tennis Tournament with players of all skill levels participating in the fun three-day event.
Keen tennis players gathered at Fitz Club – Racquets, Health an d Fitness on Friday afternoon for the opening ceremony where Vitanart Vathanakul, executive director of the Royal Cliff Hotels Group along with members of the Fitz Club team, welcomed all the participants. Around 30 international and local tennis players assembled to compete in two types of matches: the 35+ men singles and ladies singles. Competitors had the chance to play against friendly opponents pervading the courts with fun and excitement for the whole weekend.
At he end of the matches, Delilah Kuronen, the winner of the ladies singles and Markus Zinkand, the winner of the 35+ men singles, were each presented with trophies and their prizes including a cash prize of 3,500 baht and vouchers for Royal Cliff’s Saturday evening grand barbecue buffet dinner.