Australian Wine and Food Feast at Benihana Pattaya

Guests were in for a treat at the latest culinary event of Benihana Pattaya where Australian wines meet Japanese cuisine.
On hand to welcome guests were Matteo Clini, area sales manager at Independent Wine and Spirit (Thailand) – distributor of the featured De Bortoli Wines, and Ian Cotting, F&B manager and in charge of all Benihana outlets in Thailand – AVANI Pattaya, Anantara Riverside Bangkok and AVANI Atrium Bangkok.
It was an experience like no other as Benihana Pattaya held a feast of sips and nibbles while enjoying the performance of teppanyaki cooking and live acoustic music.
A refreshing De Bortoli Family Selection Sparkling Brut opened the guests’ palates with wasabi nuts before the affair commenced. As the door opens a feast awaits with charcuterie and cheese selection, Japanese snacks takoyaki and yakitori, and handcrafted raw seafood delicacies at the sushi bar – the likes of Tropical Island and Rocky’s Mountain Sandwich. These nibbles were matched with a De Bortoli Sacred Hill Semillon Sauvignon Blanc with its fresh and fruity notes.
It was soon time for the chefs to slice, dice, sizzle and sear as they put on a show while creatively preparing seafood and teppanyaki meat. Seafood sizzle butterfish with miso sauce and river prawn with butter blanc sauce were paired with De Bortoli Windy Peak Chardonnay and Pinot Noir. Grilled to perfection lamb cutlets with mint sauce went well with the dry and medium-bodied De Bortoli Family Selection Merlot. The evening’s highlight Australian Wagyu tomahawk was loaded with flavour and perfectly matched the bold and texturally mouth-filling De Bortoli Woodfired Shiraz.
Visit Benihana Pattaya on 2nd floor of Royal Garden Plaza for good food and good fun.