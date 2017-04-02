Beats and Bites on the beach

Pullman Pattaya Hotel G held another successful Beats and Bites event at the hotel’s The Beach Club. For the first time Beats and Bites brought the wine experience on the beach.
Wine enthusiasts indulged the delicate New World wines from Wine Pro such as Domaine Cold River Cuvee Brut, Point Bay Estate Blanc – Marlborough, Footprint The Long Walk Chardonnay, Fernbird Cuvee Signature Pinot Noir – Marlborough and Vina Toldos Reserva Cabernet Sauvignon – Colchagua Valley while enjoying delectable hors d’oeuvre and soothing deep house music by DJ Judy House Nation.
A lucky draw ended the evening, giving away wines and hotel vouchers.