Beats and Bites on the beach

Pullman Pattaya Hotel G held another successful Beats and Bites event at the hotel’s The Beach Club. For the first time Beats and Bites brought the wine experience on the beach.

Beats-and-Bites-on-the-beachWine enthusiasts indulged the delicate New World wines from Wine Pro such as Domaine Cold River Cuvee Brut, Point Bay Estate Blanc – Marlborough, Footprint The Long Walk Chardonnay, Fernbird Cuvee Signature Pinot Noir – Marlborough and Vina Toldos Reserva Cabernet Sauvignon – Colchagua Valley while enjoying delectable hors d’oeuvre and soothing deep house music by DJ Judy House Nation.

A lucky draw ended the evening, giving away wines and hotel vouchers.

