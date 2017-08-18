Brand KU Creative Workshop at Royal Cliff Hotels Group

The recently conducted Brand KU EXT Workshop was a huge success at the award-winning Royal Cliff Hotels Group and Pattaya Exhibition and Convention Hall (PEACH).
Under the concept of “Domestic Branding Exploration”, more than 80 top executives joined the full day outing where participants experienced activity-based learning workshop at the spacious function rooms of PEACH. Consisting of exciting sessions that focused on engaging topics such as “The Art of Storytelling” through a presentation conducted Mr.Sutirapan Sakawat, the head of Marketing at SCB Thailand, and “Designing Your Success Story” by Professor Pratchaya Piyamanothum, everyone gained profound insights with regard to strengthening and developing brand power.
After a full day meeting, the participants also indulged in a fun and exclusive buffet dinner at Royal Cliff’s Sunset Terrace Lobby and Bar, with fun ice-breaker activities along with entertaining storytelling presentations that illustrated what everyone learned from the day’s sessions.
Brand KU EXT Program is a personal brand extension program for top executives provided by the Faculty of Business and Administration of Kasertsart University which aims to help companies discover and develop their brands as well as solidify their brand identity.