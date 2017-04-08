Casa Pascal attains their 16th birthday and looks forward to their 17th successful year

The extremely auspicious moment for Pascal and Kim, owners of Casa Pascal, was when they flung open their doors for the first time on March 17, 2001 at 17 minutes, 17 seconds past 17:00 hours.
Staff members and friends gathered together on March 17 this year to congratulate Pascal and Kim and wish them many happy returns. Cocktails were served at 16:45 hours and at the strike of 17 minutes, 17 seconds past the appointed hour (17:00) a bell was rung and Pascal gave a moving speech on the past. During this speech he cited that after 16 years of cooking and serving the culinary community of Pattaya they have served almost 350,000 customers in Casa Pascal, combined with Poseidon making a total of well over half a million appreciative eaters. He closed his speech by expressing his thanks to all.
Friends and the Casa Pascal family concluded by raising their glasses to the dawn of the 17th year and many years beyond.