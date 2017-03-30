Centara Mirage wins Saint Partick’s Day best float again

Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya once again won the Best Decorated Float at the 2017 Pattaya Saint Patrick’s Day Parade making it five years in a row for the hotel.
The annual parade is organized by members of the local Irish community, Pattaya City Hall and Father Ray Foundation not only to celebrate the feast of the patron saint of Ireland but also to raise funds for the charitable institution.
Irish ambassador to Thailand, His Excellency Brendan Gerard Rogers, took part for the first time at this year’s parade, which commenced at the Alcazar Theater and ended at Pattaya School Number 8.