Dusit Thani Pattaya marks its 29th year

Dusit Thani Pattaya turned 29 on December 19, 2016 and General Manager Neoh Kean Boon led the staff and management in celebrating the occasion with a merit-making ceremony also attended by friends and associates. The ceremony was presided over by nine monks from the Jittapawan Temple in Pattaya following the paying of homage to the spirit houses on the hotel grounds where the hotel’s patron guardian and protector Prince Arpakorn’s monument stands. The management also held a town hall meeting and gave lucky draw prizes as well as recognition to staff members who have shown outstanding quality in the performance of their jobs.