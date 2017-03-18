Dusit Thani Pattaya unveils The Bay International Skewers Restaurant

Dusit Thani Pattaya held a media launch of The Bay International Skewers Restaurant.
General Manager Neoh Kean Boon was on hand to welcome invited local media and spoke about the transformation of The Bay from being an Italian restaurant to the new skewer concept.
Executive Chef Pathma Bala presented his selected appetizers followed by the main courses with white and red wines as he explained the new skewers menu with dishes inspired by Thai, Chinese, Western and Indian cuisine. Indian starter tandoori chicken mini wraps, main courses Western Messy Monster Burger displaying double wagyu beef patties or Chinese slow-cooked snow fish with egg noodles, work of art Thai dessert fruit-shaped mung beans and jujube, all dishes from starters, main courses to even desserts were mostly presented in skewers, be it steel, bamboo or plastic.
The best of skewers and the flavours that come along with every juicy item on the new menu, the nice selection of beverages available for special occasions, the relaxing backdrop of the Gulf of Thailand—all these and more await at The Bay International Skewers Restaurant.
Every Friday and Saturday, The Bay Grill and Buffet, offers a selection of meat and seafood items—diners will be spoilt for choice with its extensive variety of international dishes for 900 baht ++ per person and free-flowing beverage for 599 baht ++ per person.
The Bay International Skewers Restaurant open Mondays to Saturdays from 6:30 to 10:30 pm.