Families celebrate an egg-straordinary Easter at Royal Cliff’s Funtasea Easter Wonderland Party

Royal Cliff Hotels Group brought Easter joy to both young and old alike with its Funtasea Easter Wonderland Party at Panorama – Dramatic Atmosphere.
The event saw an array of entertainment such as fun face painting, exciting candy hunt and creative colouring activities. Parents and their little ones took part in feeding live animals from adorable bunnies and little piglets to delightful guinea pigs and tiny hedgehogs. They also decorated delectable bunny cookies and painted colorful Easter eggs.
The event was filled with non-stop fun, laughter and cheers. Thrilling games, delicious food, creative entertainment, upbeat dance tunes, fun lucky draw, and special Easter goodies made the event egg-straordinary.