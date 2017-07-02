Hard Rock Cafe Pattaya celebrates 46th birthday

Hard Rock Cafe Pattaya celebrated like it’s 1971!
On June 14, 1971, two music-loving Americans, Isaac Tigrett and Peter Morton, opened the first-ever Hard Rock Cafe in London and an iconic brand was born. After Eric Clapton asked to hang his guitar in that location, Tigrett and Morton had a vision to combine music, memorabilia and food for a one-of-a-kind guest experience.
To honor the brand’s founders and celebrate its birthday, Hard Rock Cafe Pattaya organized a special luncheon for Pattaya City Environmental Department crews and garbage collectors and public area cleaners in Pattaya. The cafe is aware of the importance of the cleaning workers who work so hard behind the scenes in cleanliness around the city. The event was led by Hard Rock Hotel and Cafe Pattaya General Manager Jorge Carlos Smith together with Director of Human Resource Somsakul Polachan and team members. They took care of all participants, prepared and served Hard Rock Cafe’s Original Legendary® Burger and many more to celebrate the occasion. All burgers were made with the highest quality meats, fresh toppings, savory sauces and rich, melted cheeses. It’s a meal of happiness, served with “Love All Serve All” and a touch of “Taking Time to be Kind”.