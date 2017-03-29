Hard Rock Pattaya Guitar Battle 2017

Hard Rock Pattaya summoned talented guitarists with virtuoso and rockin’ ability to compete in this year’s Guitar Battle 2017.
Hard Rock Pattaya in collaboration with Chord Tab organized their fourth annual guitar battle where 16 finalists brought out their best in front of Thailand’s top three pro guitarists judging panel: Pop Woravit Charoenponnapachai, Jack Thammarat Duang Siri and Neung Vinai Trinateepakdee. It came down to Thanawat Warrawatchayakun from Nakhon Sawan and Teepakorn Kumsuree from Lamphun at the final duel with the Yamaha Pacifica 612 VII at stake. Thanawat took all the three winning votes from the judges and went home with the legendary guitar while Teepakorn, the first runner-up, received a voucher for free stay at the hotel.
