Hilton Pattaya organizes 4th Staircase Race Earth Hour Run

Hilton Pattaya organized the 4th Staircase Race Earth Hour Run to create awareness for reducing energy consumption and preserving the environment among team members. The competition is part of Hilton’s Earth Week activities to support Earth Hour campaign.
The 4th Staircase Race Earth Hour Run was led by Rudolf Troestler, general manager, together with management team and runners to run up to 660 stairs instead of using elevator from Welcome Lobby on level 1 to Horizon Rooftop Restaurant and Bar on level 34. The competition was divided into four categories: Individual Male, Individual Female, Group and Best Costume. The winners of each category are as follows: Individual Male: Jung Nak Soo, spent 5.54 minutes; Individual Female: Luntom Udeeruam, spent 6.54 minutes; Group: Old Men and Beautiful Lady, spent 8.49 minutes, and Best Costume: Front Office.
The competition was continuously organized for four years to realize the importance of energy and environment. The hotel encourages all team members to be involved in the activity by awareness and participation and aims to be a role model in the community to protect the world. Moreover, the activity can help strengthen friendship and harmony among team members as well.