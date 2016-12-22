Hilton Pattaya together with Habitat for Humanity Thailand builds home and hope

“Happy thoughts can’t build houses, volunteers can” – Habitat for Humanity.
Hilton Pattaya in collaboration with Habitat for Humanity Thailand worked together building a home for a local resident at Nong Pla Lai, Banglamung.
Thirty volunteers from Hilton Pattaya along with Habitat for Humanity Thailand worked tirelessly to build a strong house for the family.
Habitat for Humanity Thailand (HFHT) was established in 1998 to improve the quality of Thai people’s lives by building homes and transforming communities. They work with like-minded partners, focusing on holistic development and sustainable change to achieve a positive and lasting impact. To date, they have built, repaired and rehabilitated over 11,500 houses and helped over 46,000 people all over Thailand.
Rudolf Troestler, Hilton Pattaya’s general manager, and management team showed the gratitude towards Habitat for Humanity organization, thanking them to give this opportunity to make a notable difference in people’s lives and hoping to build more homes like this. The head of the family of the affected house also expressed his heart by thanking the entire team for helping him to build strong home for his livelihood. The team truly experienced that ‘Giving is not just about making a donation, but also about making a difference’.
Being a leader in the communities is the hotel's core value