IHG Foundation Week at Holiday Inn Pattaya

The week kicked off in East coast of Thailand where over 300 colleagues from different properties including Holiday Inn Pattaya, Intercontinental Resort Pattaya and Holiday Inn and Suite Rayong City Center took part in activities such as aerobic, fun games and Somtam competition by General Manager of each hotel to fundraising events. Every activities, IHG will donates $1 per person to help communities develop hospitality skills, ensuring support for those impacted by disasters, facilitating local community investment and protecting the environment.