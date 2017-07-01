Latin Notes at Pullman Pattaya Hotel G

It was red and black at the most recent Beats N Bites event at Pullman Pattaya Hotel G’s Sunset Lounge. The Latin Notes-themed wine experience was packed with oenophiles, Latin music, Spanish and Mexican food, and of course overflowing wine from SC Bangkok Wine Company.
Since its launch in 2015, Beats N Bites has gained a huge following, known for combining the best of music, food and wine. The latest wine tasting featured exciting tempos by Pattaya guitarist and singer/songwriter Santos and DJ Toey from Bangkok Invaders.
Wines from Spain, Chile and Argentina were complemented by an array of Spanish and Mexican hors d’oeuvre prepared by the hotel’s culinary brigade led by Chef Praphan.
The event culminated with Pullman Pattaya Hotel G’s first Facebook Live auction, where the guest with the most viewers after a 10-minute live broadcast received a one-night stay in a Deluxe Room with breakfast for two, and two guests received a prized bottle of Finca La Emperatriz Crianza, Rioja.