Chaiphun Thongsuthum, general manager, led the resort management team and all staff in organizing the first Maris Sport Day at parking area of Centra by Centara Maris Resort Jomtien on October 4. The sports day has brought the team to work closer together, create a good relationship between the staffs and the executives and encouraged the team to live healthy. Four teams competed: red, pink, blue and green, on 4 four sports activities such as tug of war game, eating game, chairball game and sack race. The winner was the red team led by Chef Pie, executive chef at the resort.