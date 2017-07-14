Mövenpick Siam Hotel Na Jomtien Pattaya turns one

On the occasion of Mövenpick Siam Hotel Na Jomtien Pattaya’s first anniversary, Siam at Chonburi Co., Ltd President and CEO Phornpinit Phornprapha and family, hotel management and staff held a religious merit-making ceremony presided over by nine Buddhist monks. The staff prayed for good luck this year and to show gratitude for all the good things received in the past year.
To celebrate the hotel’s first birthday, Mövenpick Siam Hotel Na Jomtien Pattaya is giving away free stays by the sea for every 8,000 baht spent at any of the hotel’s restaurants and bars throughout July 2017. Offer is valid for stays until the end of September 2017.
Mövenpick Siam Hotel Na Jomtien Pattaya offers 260 stylish rooms and suites complemented by a state-of-the-art spa, lagoon swimming pool, fully equipped fitness centre and four world-class food and beverage outlets.