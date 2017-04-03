Musically Yours at Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya

Centara Hotels and Resorts’ beachfront drinking, dining and lounging experience, Coast Beach Club and Bistro, organized a Coast to Coast Tour featuring Big To The Future, a nine-piece jazz-swing-contemporary pop, rock and show band. First stop was Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya March 23 followed by Hua Hin then Phuket and ending the tour at Centara Grand Beach Resort Samui on April 3.
At the Pattaya leg of the tour the nine amazing international musicians entertained guests with live interactive music playing songs from the swing era to the future which went well with the BBQ seafood buffet.