Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok celebrates seventh anniversary with classic ‘Khon’ performance

The Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok celebrated its seventh anniversary with an impressive ‘Khon’ performance by members of the Fine Arts Department at the Ministry of Culture.
This traditional Thai classical masked dance, based upon Ramayana (or Ramakien Epic), was taken from an episode from Ramayana Epic called, Phra Ram and Thotsakan in Combat or The Royal Battle. The performance was accompanied by narrators and a traditional ‘Pipphat’ ensemble playing Thai music on wind and percussion instruments.
Hotel guests and visitors witnessed the performance and toasted the seventh anniversary after a welcome speech by Hotel Manager Andreas Magnus.
The evening concluded with a lighting ceremony conducted by one of the hotel’s famous ‘Ladies in Red.’