On its third anniversary, [email protected] Design Hotel Pattaya, led by General Manager Dmitry Chernyshev, hosted the first annual charity dinner for 85 underprivileged children from Baan Jing Jai Foundation and Children’s Home Pattaya. The hotel, which also donated 5,000 baht worth of scholarships to the foundation, plans to offer this five-star hospitality to youngsters in need on all future hotel anniversaries in conjunction with the Christmas season.
[email protected] also will soon launch a CSR project providing a platform for youngsters to earn money as they become familiar with the hospitality business.