Siam@Siam Design Hotel Pattaya keeps cool and carries on fire drill

Siam@Siam Design Hotel Pattaya keeps cool and carries on learning even more about effective emergency procedure.
A party centric hotel where fun and good times prevail. With guests so crowded in most of the weekend need to assure their own hotel safety regarding fire incident seriously. In that regard, hotel employees recently participated in Fire Drill and Evacuation 2017. The training exercise involved a detailed knowledge review as well as hands-on practical experience. Staffs were reminded to react calmly and quickly in the event of a fire emergency. Proper instruction on emergency procedures, particularly those pertaining to proper use of equipment and safety-related technologies were taught to staffs. Fire-emergency-training is organized quarterly every year.