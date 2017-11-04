Signed Agreement

The management executives of to Centara resorts in Pattaya, led by Austin Robinson (4th from left), group director of Operations-East Coast Thailand of Centara Hotels and Resorts recently signed an agreement with Dr.Piyadee Prasertsom (5th from left), director of Hai-Itoh Technology Vocational College to support the cooperative education and provide the opportunity for their future careers at Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya.
In photo from left, Wuthisak Pichayagan, hotel manager, Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya, Andre Brulhart, general manager, Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya, Supamit Sirakantamakul, Chonburi Provincial Education officer, Austin Robinson, group director of Operations-East Coast Thailand, Centara Hotels & Resorts, Dr.Piyadee Prasertsom, director of Thai-Itoh Technology Vocational College, Dr.Suradej Prasertsom, manager of Thai-Itoh Technology Vocational College and Jonas Sjostedt, general manager, Centara Pattaya Hotel & Centara Nova Hotel & Spa Pattaya, Centara Boutique Collection.