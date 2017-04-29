Songkran celebrations across Thailand

Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok observes Songkran tradition
Dr Ronnachit Mahattanapreut (3rd right), senior vice president for Finance and Administration at Centara Hotels and Resorts, along with Pattara Jongcharoenkulchai (centre), vice president of Human Resources at Centara Hotels and Resorts, and Wim N.M. Fagel (3rd left), general manager of Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok, conducted the traditional Rod Nam Dum Hua ceremony for Songkran festival at Sala Thai, Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok.
Amari Phuket team celebrates Thai New Year
Amari Phuket team celebrated the Songkran Festival, or Thai New Year, 2017 with the Thai traditional ceremony, “Rod Nam Dam Hua”, by pouring fragrant water onto the palms of the members of senior management as a gesture of humility and to ask for blessings. Moreover, there was a special activity for which the team members arranged a little market with small food stalls to present and sell their Thai handmade product.
Songkran day at Centara Hotel Hat Yai
Manoon Wutti, general manager of Centara Hotel Hat Yai, held a water-pouring ceremony where hotel staff asked for blessings from senior management on Songkran day to continue to preserve the Thai tradition.