Songkran celebrations at Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya

Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya celebrated and welcomed Thai New Year with many activities organized for guests and families during Songkran festival.
The resort held a traditional water pouring ceremony, “Rod Nam Dam Hua”, where hotel staff poured water on the hands of management to pay respect and ask for blessings. The ceremony was led by General Manager Andre Brulhart with the presence of Gerd Steeb, honorary advisor of board committee of Centara Hotels and Resorts. Management gave staff best wishes for prosperous life throughout the entire year of 2017.
Also, GM Andre Brulhart along with the management, hotel staff and guests participated in Tak-Bat, a Buddhist merit by offering food to monks.
Kids enjoyed playing lots of games at the main pool and a big foam party commenced at the beach lawn.