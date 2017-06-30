Swedish National Day Reception in Pattaya

by John K. Lindgren
photos Varaporn Premsot
H.E. Staffan Herrström, the ambassador of Sweden, and his spouse, Karin Herrström, hosted a reception at Dusit Thani Pattaya to celebrate the Swedish National Day.
National Day of Sweden, formerly known as Swedish Flag Day, is celebrated every year on 6th of June. The main purpose of this holiday is to celebrate Swedish independence in memory of when the Sweden Kingdom was founded.
The al fresco cocktail reception took place at Dusit Thani Pattya’s The Point, poolside venue with a spectacular sunset over the Bay of Siam as a backdrop. The guest list included Tetra Pak, Volvo, Swedish entrepreneurs, honorary consuls, local Thai business and government people, and international guests.
Ambassador Herrström made a speech about why the Swedish National Day is on June 6, explaining the tradition of celebrating this date began 1916 at the Stockholm Olympic Stadium in honour of the election of King Gustav Vasa in 1523, as this was considered the foundation of modern Sweden.
Herrström also spoke about the relationship between the two kingdoms and said that Sweden fully supports the government’s Thailand 4.0 and Eastern Economic Corridor projects. He said Sweden applauds Thailand transforming into a digital economy. He also mentioned the environment issue like the problem with the ubiquitous plastic bags.
Finally the ambassador expressed how much Swedes enjoy traveling to Thailand, noting that approximately 300,000 Swedes visit Thailand every year, the Eastern Seaboard being one of their favorite destinations. He said the number of Swedish expats is also growing. The retired and the semi-retired escaping the cold, dark and long winters in Sweden.
The guests enjoyed delectable Swedish food by Olearys.S.B.D, refreshing cold drinks in Tetra Pak containers, wine and cocktails while listening to Swedish live music performed by Priest Erik Stenberg-Roos, Church of Sweden Phuket.