Wan Lai Songkran Party at Hard Rock Pattaya

This year’s Wan Lai Party at Hard Rock Café Pattaya was easily the wettest, most fun and most entertaining Wan Lai party in town. The party took place at the Café Moon Deck, starting at 2 pm and wrapping up at 7 pm. The line-up included special DJs and rock bands such as UR Boy TJ, who has popularized a number of songs, including “Wai-Rai”, “Khao-Gorn” and his newest hit “Mai-Yak-Fung”.
Leaving the best to last, this year Hard Rock Hotel Pattaya organized the biggest Pattaya beachside pool party ever, kicking off at 7 pm until late. The line-up included DJ Ian, DJ Benz and Antonio SAX, DJ D-Kut, DJ Nana and Caucasian B2B Raydiculous.
Throughout the day everyone had a great time, whether it was in front of the Café grooving to the tunes or in the foam listening to the hottest DJs in town. Get down, get wet and see you again next year!