Wedding fair at Cape Dara

The Vela Grand Ballroom of Cape Dara Resort Pattaya was elegantly set up like a perfect dream wedding venue. The ballroom was decorated with splendid flower arrangements that match the stalls of different wedding suppliers. Couples were able to meet and inquire with wedding gown designers, jewelers, photographers, wedding organisers and many more.
The highlight of the fair was a bridal fashion show from the collection of Nhoo Matthews Atelier which meticulously crafted a special collection over six months, hand-embroidering each dress with pearls, sequins, Swarovski rhinestones and lace. The finale dress, inspired by the chandelier of the hotel’s Vela Grand Ballroom that floats above the floor of a wide ocean, drew a lot of attention from the spectators.
Pattamon “Beau” Mekavarakul, vice president of Cape Dara Resort, has contributed her own dress design, reflecting the character of today’s bride, clean, chic, and accentuates the body line for the perfect figure on her big day.