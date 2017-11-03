Amara Bangkok unveils the latest hangout event ‘Hipster Night’ at Element, its indoor dining and refreshing al fresco dining area

Amara Bangkok announced the latest hangout event ‘Hipster Night’ at Element, its all day dining restaurant with indoor dining and refreshing al fresco dining area featuring the famous artists from one of Thailand’s popular reality television series, The Voice Thailand. This follows the successful launch of international lunch buffet at Element since late 2016.
Hipster Night, every Friday night from 6:30 pm until late at this 145-seater restaurant, Element on level B1 without entrance fee. Guests can enjoy an array of snacks and party food and drinks featuring a live band and fun on stage activities lead by two famous singers and entertainers from The Voice Thailand, one of Thailand’s popular reality television series, Ping-Pong Chatupot Sinlapaphichon and Title Suttichart Saen-arch.
Guests also can request songs via the event’s Line@ application and get complimentary special food of the night while enjoying this latest hangout on Surawong road. Other special offers include two rounds of happy hour for selected drinks during 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm and 10 pm to 11 pm plus beer buffet available at 399 baht net per person throughout the Friday event.
“We’re thrilled to introduce this hangout concept originated by our creative and talented team members who aim to offer our guests an extra mile memorable hospitality service while they are here in Bangkok,” said Viranat Silananda, general manager, Amara Bangkok. “Amara Bangkok’s Hipster Night will be an event to talk about, a venue not to be missed and a party on Friday with affordable and delicious food, drinks with hip and cool music where everyone on the road, in the city will be envious not to join in the heart of entertainment district of Bangkok.”
Guests can enjoy this Bangkok’s most happening vibes every Friday night and catch the trend by following the hash tag #HipsterBangkok
For more information, call + 66 (0)2 021 8888 extension 5320,
e-mail fnb.bangkok@amarahotels.com
or visit the hotel’s website at
www.bangkok.amarahotels.com.