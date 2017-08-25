Sens Asia Travel unveils new taste sensations across Southeast Asia with launch of tours for adventurous foodies

Sens Asia Travel announced a new range of journeys tailor-made for travellers and food lovers looking to experience an authentic taste of Southeast Asia. Guests of these small group tours can adventure through some of Asia’s most popular destinations, catching the iconic sights while at the same time tasting intriguing dishes that cannot be found elsewhere.
Inspired by the mantra “You must taste a culture to understand a culture”, Sens Asia encourages travellers to explore Cambodia, Vietnam, Thailand and Laos and uncover the flavours, smells, and dishes that are original to each destination. Participants can join Sens Asia to gain insights into the local culture, history, and spirit of the destination, whilst questing for the wild mouth-watering dishes and discovering a new sensory experience.
In Vietnam, the land of surprises, travellers can expect a 12-day adventure from Hanoi in the north all the way to Vinh Long in the deep south. They can join a journey through the old and the new, visiting ancient towns, unspoilt cruising routes through Ha Long Bay and taste amazing local delicacies including Pho Bo, Bun Tom Nuong Xa and Café Trung. Tour departs every other Sunday from Hanoi for 1,140 US dollars per person.
Equally unique, the culinary and cultural experience in Northern Thailand lets travellers explore the bustling cities of Bangkok and Chiang Mai to catch an authentic glimpse into the past and present of the country, its people and its world-famous cuisine. Chill out by the canals of Bangkok savouring the spicy flavours of a steaming bowl of boat noodles, enjoy a fresh seafood dinner whilst cruising the Chao Phaya River and discover Issan cuisine at waterfall restaurants in Chiang Mai. Group tour departs every other Sunday from Bangkok for 578 US dollars per person.
Those looking to take some time for themselves can join a relaxing trip through Luang Prabang, the former royal capital of Laos and now a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Visitors can treat their eyes to the intricate details decorating the town’s ancient temples then treat their taste buds to an array of traditional Laotian dishes such as herb crusted fish steamed in banana leaf or purple sticky rice in coconut milk with tamarind sauce. Enjoy lunch at the heart of ancient towns, by the Mekong water or overlooking a streaming waterfall. Small group tour departs every other Thursday for 339 US dollars per person.
In Cambodia, travellers can experience one of Southeast Asia’s most remarkable wonders, Angkor Wat in Siem Reap. Guests will explore majestic, ancient temples and rural floating villages whilst enjoying the delicious cuisine heavily influenced by Thai, Chinese and Vietnamese flavours. Travel beyond the usual ‘highlight trips’ and see the real Cambodia, meet the people, and learn the traditional blessings, dances and dishes unique to the destination. Tour departs on a Thursday (check schedule) for 396 US dollars per person.
Answering the call of worldwide travellers seeking authentic experiences in intriguing destinations, Sens Asia continues to develop one-of-a-kind experiential journeys across Southeast Asia offering unparalleled insights into the lifestyle and culture of the local people, and exploring the roads less-travelled.
