sky100 presents “Yesterday Once More”

Revisit the Colourful Story of Hong Kong on a Journey Through Time
As one of the must-see attractions in Hong Kong, sky100 Hong Kong Observation Deck offers breathtaking views of the city’s skyline, where old and new stand side by side. Now, in celebration of the 20th anniversary of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), sky100 presents its “Yesterday Once More” promotion from July 22 to September 3. Join on a journey through time!
sky100 will showcase what life was like in olden days with iconic local scenes from the past decades:
Old Shopping Street: From the east side of the deck, you can admire the towering skyscrapers across Victoria Harbour. Then, as you turn around, you will find yourself standing in front of old tenement buildings and shops with retro signs and mailboxes! There’s even an egg waffle cart and a flour doll stall to take you back to the golden days of the ’70s!
Giant Hong Kong Board Game: Before electronic games were widely available, most kids played card games and board games. During leisure time, chess was always a popular choice! sky100 is bringing you a giant revival of a classic board game, so you, your family and friends can play together. Remember to take lots of pictures and selfies – the vibrant backdrop is sure to make every picture a cherished memory!
“Our Estate, Our Home”: The north side of sky100 will be transformed into a reimagined public housing estate, including a multi-purpose mahjong cum dining table, old-time television, vintage radio and cassette player! This special setting will also feature an old-time photo studio and barber shop, offering everyone the opportunity to travel back in time and experience the long-gone lifestyle of the older generation.
“Sky Theatre”: Known as the “Eastern Hollywood”, Hong Kong has always been a pioneer of the Chinese movie market, and is still Asia’s leading film production and export base. Ever since the boom in local films in the ’70s and ’80s, watching movies has been a favourite activity for generations of locals. At the unique Sky Theatre, you can immerse yourself in a world of retro hand-painted style movie posters, and colourful handwritten tickets. Don’t miss the chance to revisit the glorious days of Hong Kong’s movie theatres!
“Uniquely Red Minibus”: Locals are no strangers to iconic minibuses with their red or green tops. Hustling and bustling throughout Hong Kong, not only are these minibuses one of the most popular forms of transportation, they also play a significant role in Hong Kong’s local culture. Red minibuses stand out for their flexibility as they do not have fixed schedules or routes. Just slap on a destination sign and they can go anywhere! You can find one of these legendary vehicles parked right inside sky100, giving everyone a chance to play driver!
“Store 393”: Many locals spent their childhood and teenage years around stores, and now sky100 is bringing those memories back with Store 393. Located 393 metres above sea level, Store 393 will be filled to the brim with nostalgic snacks, drinks and toys. Step into Store 393 and relive your youthful years! There will also be a vintage pillar postbox for you to mail postcards and share the joy of your sky-high experience with family and friends.
During the promotion period, children visiting sky100 will also receive a free Sky-high Children’s Paradise booklet inspired by a popular children’s magazine first published in 1953. Beneath its colourful cover you’ll find traditional local games, such as painting exercises, spot the difference and the classic paper-and-pencil game Peaceful War. Parents can now share their childhood experiences with their own children!
After taking a trip down memory lane, you can explore Hong Kong with cutting-edge virtual reality technology. Embark on an exciting 360-degree VR journey across the city with sky100’s mobile app: explore local attractions one by one, and see the transformation of Hong Kong island in a 1-mintue animation video at east deck only.
sky100 Hong Kong Observation Deck
100/F, International Commerce Centre
1 Austin Road West, Kowloon, Hong Kong
Open Sun-Thu 10 am to 9 pm
Fri-Sat 10 am to 10:30 pm
www.sky100.com.hk