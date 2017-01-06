What’s Hot and What’s Not in Travel for 2017

Responsible Travel, the online travel agent specialising in responsible tourism, reveals its predictions for key destinations and trends colouring travel in 2017, driven it says, by an increasingly polarised tourism industry.
With the results of Brexit and the Trump vote in, Responsible Travel believes that tourism will become more polarised than ever before in 2017: one side dominated by a climate of fear and mistrust of strangers and the other trailing a growing trend for authentic and intrepid experiences.
Halted by fear:
Destinations perceived as ‘unsafe’ will be avoided by many travellers as mainstream travel companies choose to capitalise on their fear; marketing holidays that provide a safe ‘home-from-home’, away from local people and real experiences. The continued growth of the cruise industry, Turkey’s decrease in tourists and the fact that Tunisia continues to be closed highlight this trepidation. In the meantime, Tenerife (a traditionally ‘safe’, home-from-home destination) looks set to welcome its highest number of visitors ever recorded.
Feel the fear and do it anyway…
Responsible Travel cites its own rapid 22 percent year-on-year growth as indicative of an ever increasing trend for authentic, intrepid experiences as travellers become more driven by the ‘experience economy’. The company has recorded a 49 percent increase in revenue from Iran holidays, often cited as a more ‘unusual’ destination. It is also the more adventurous travellers, according to Responsible Travel, who are becoming more engaged with responsible tourism issues, backed by research which reports an increase in interest in responsible tourism over the last couple of years.
WHERE’S HOT FOR 2017?
Croatia
Responsible Travel reports that Croatia is its second best-selling destination, with a 20 percent increase – reflecting its appeal for holidaymakers looking for more authentic experiences. It offers an abundance of locally sourced fresh food, delicious, locally-produced wine and a warm welcome from local people keen to embrace tourism as the country recovers from the civil war of the 1990s.
Iran
Since British Airways restarted its connection to Tehran, the upwards trend of visitors intrigued by the unique culture, and new experiences offered by this country doesn’t look to be stopping in 2017 with Responsible Travel recording a 49 percent increase in revenue from Iran holidays.
Norway
Northern lights and winter holidays away from the ski slopes continue to rise in popularity as tourists seek new experiences. But the unique opportunity to also go whale watching is a huge draw for visitors to Norway and is driving a 38 percent increase in revenue – as consumers turn away from captive whale encounters, to more ethical alternatives.
WHERE’S NOT?
USA
Responsible Travel has seen a 57 percent decrease in revenue from US trips and expects a lower level of demand to continue through 2017. A combination of Trump and the effect of Brexit on the strength of the pound means that the US is not the destination of choice for responsible travellers in 2017.
Burma
It seems that for 2017, Burma’s bubble has burst. Pent-up demand for a chance to visit this ‘untouched’ destination has increased prices, meaning it is no longer a cheap destination. It will take a while for infrastructure to catch up with visitor numbers, and until it does it seems the Burma shine has worn off.