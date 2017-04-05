by Rory Coughlan
Jiu-jitsu, or Brazilian jiu-jitsu as it is commonly named outside Brazil, is a grappling orientated martial art/combat sport that evolved from its Japanese roots in 1920s Brazil, and continued to evolve for many decades until its present format. This style though previously established in its native country became highly popular within the northern hemisphere after a series of performances from BJJ fighter Royce Gracie in the early UFC’s (Ultimate Fighting Championship) where he battled against competitors from many different martial arts backgrounds in the no-holds-barred tournament, becoming the fighting promotion’s first champion. This event proved jiu-jitsu’s efficiency and helped raise awareness all around the world becoming one of the reasons behind the sport’s growth.
BJJ promotes the concept that a smaller, weaker person can successfully defend against a bigger, stronger, heavier assailant by using proper technique, leverage, and most notably taking the fight to the ground. Then applying joint-locks and chokeholds to defeat the opponent. BJJ training can be used for sport grappling tournaments and in self-defense situations. Sparring, commonly referred to as rolling, and live drilling play a major role in training, and a premium is placed on performance, especially in competition, in relation to progress and ascension through its ranking system.
Brazilian jiu-jitsu is not solely a martial art but also a sport, a method for promoting physical fitness and building character in young people and ultimately a way of life.
Sport BJJ focus on submissions without the use of strikes while training allows practitioners to practice at full speed and with full power resembling the effort used in a real competition. Training methods include technique drills in which techniques are practiced against a non-resisting partner; isolation sparring, commonly referred to as positional drilling, where only a certain technique or sets of techniques are used, and full sparring in which each opponent tries to submit their opponent using any legal technique. Physical conditioning is also an important part of training.