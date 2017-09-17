Bringing out the best self with ‘Dermal Fillers’

by Dr. Natnicha Loichuen
Most people probably have heard about ‘Dermal Fillers’ but not many people really understand it and actually confuse it with Botox. A lot of those perceive Dermal Fillers as non-invasive cosmetic treatment for ageing people. In fact, this medical aesthetic technique could help fix various skin problems at any age ranging from redefining your face shape to taking years off your face in the way you desire and are confident with.
Here is why you might need it
From birth, beneath our skin comprise of several structural substances including collagen and hyaluronic acid (HA) that hold our skin together. However, after the age of 25 they start breaking apart and declining as part of the ageing process. This could be accelerated by squinting or frowning (excessive facial expressions), smoking, air pollution, everyday stresses, and sun exposure over time. These cause unwanted wrinkles.
Dermal Fillers injection is the alternative solution to surgery that would fill out those folds, tighten skin, and build up facial contours while leaving your skin hydrated. Due to weight loss or fat pads shifting especially in the lower cheek (jowl), Dermal Fillers could add fullness to your hollow cheekbones. Secondly, it could address thin or dark-line lips by re-volumizing and giving you a more sensual look. The fillers also help augment small chins by replenishing lost volume under the skin surface. Regardless of age, tired, sunken eye appearance known as ‘tear trough’ seems to occur in anyone, this particular procedure would correct the problem by brightening and restoring a fresher look.
To have the effective result, sometimes the practitioners combine Dermal Fillers with Botox to plump up the skin around forehead, crow’s feet, necklines, horizontal bridge between the browns (glabella lines), and laugh or smile lines running from nose to the corners of the mouth (nasolabial lines) which appear to be the first sign of ageing. Whereas Botox stops muscle movement that leads to wrinkles, Dermal Fillers smoothen the deeper fine lines. Last but not least, perhaps the least known benefit from Dermal Fillers is that it could make indented scars from acne or similar causes more even as well.
How does it work?
There are numerous types of Dermal Fillers, but the safest and most widely accepted one should be semi-permanent fillers that are naturally derived (non-animal fillers) closely resembling hyaluronic acid lubricants presented in the body. The amount required will depend on individual and facial area. Twenty-four hours before the treatment begins, patients should stop taking aspirin and vitamin A that can cause additional bleeding. Furthermore, practitioners often apply numbing cream to the area to reduce discomfort. Yet, it should not be painful. Dermal Fillers are injected just below the skin and take around 30 to 60 minutes to complete the session. The result is instant with no recovery time and should last 6 to 18 months.
What to expect
The side effects are minimal. The treated areas may be swollen or bruised but this will subside within 30 minutes to 48 hours. During the first week, patients should avoid direct sunlight and heat from sauna and steaming, facial massage, heavy exercise or extreme sport, smoking, alcohol, caffeine, and hot beverages. Besides, the patients should drink a lot of water as HA materials in the fillers would trap water, enhancing a more long lasting effect. Moreover, sunscreen should be applied regularly to protect the skin from ageing. Practitioners normally advise to follow up the results after one to two weeks.
