Feel like you’re losing it?

Maybe you are and you don’t know it
Of course, we’re talking about your hair. Are you finding more and more locks in your comb or hairbrush lately? How about on your pillow? Or around the shower drain?
Why is this happening? It’s probably one of five reasons, the most common of which is hereditary hair loss.
For men, hereditary hair loss usually means a receding hairline, whereas women (yes, hereditary thinning or baldness also affects the fairer sex) start thinning on the front center part of their heads. While many men in Pattaya immediately resort to shaving their heads in defeat, that is not necessary; there are treatments that can help. Propecia (for men only) can stop hair from falling out if caught early. Products with minoxidil may promote hair growth for men and women. Check with your physician or dermatologist.
Secondly, stress. Family difficulties, financial worries or any number of factors may make you feel like pulling your hair out. In fact, such stresses can mess with your tresses. Major stresses—either physical or emotional—can cause hair roots to go into a resting state prematurely and then shed. For women, hormones can play a role. After childbirth, falling estrogen levels may cause hair to thin, but it will grow back over time.
A third cause of hair loss may be your diet. Iron deficiency often is the reason—especially in women. So add more iron-rich foods to your diet: meat, beans, tofu and fortified grains (found in breakfast cereals and some bread). And make sure you’re getting enough protein; low levels can cause your body to store what protein it has, stopping hair growth.
Or the culprit may be medical in nature, such as thyroid disease or one of more than 30 other conditions that cause hair loss. Once you have a diagnosis and begin treatment, hair growth can be restored. Certain cancer treatments such as chemotherapy are another well-known cause of hair loss but, again, hair regrows when treatment ends.
Some medications may also result in thinning hair. These include blood thinners; meds for depression, heart disease, high blood pressure, arthritis and gout, and starting or stopping birth control pills.
Finally, beware poor hair-care practices. That may be the case if your hair is over processed with dyes, relaxers and straighteners. Or if you subject your mane to constant heat from a blow dryer or flat iron that leaves hair dry, brittle and prone to break. A flat iron on hair that is even a little wet can fry your hair.
Not to be overlooked in the realm of poor practices is wearing a tight ponytail day after day. It puts too much physical traction on the hair follicles and you can lose your hair. This also applies to cornrows and braids as well.